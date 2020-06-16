KUTTAWA — William G. “Bill” Hollingsworth, age 86, of Kuttawa, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. He was a retired supervisor with Superior Fireplace in Union City, Tennessee. He attended Hebron Baptist Church and was a Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Dean Peek Hollingsworth, Kuttawa; one daughter, Sandi Triffon & husband, Mark, Columbus, Ohio; one stepdaughter, Lana Hannaman & husband, Waymon, South Fulton, Tennessee; four stepsons, Johnny French, South Fulton, Tennessee; Steve Wallace & wife, Karen, Crofton; Shannon Wallace & wife, Opal, Eddyville; Stewart Walker & wife Jessica, Kuttawa; five grandchildren, Samantha Dettinger & husband, John, Payden Pierce, Alexis Tiemeier & husband, Jason, Sophia and Melina Triffon; 10 step grandchildren, Joseph McCoy, Jessica Allen, Lucas French, Brandley Hannaman, Deaven Wallace, Ashton, Aiden and Madison Wallace, Derek and Tanner Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hirian and Guynell Kimble Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Terry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Lyon County.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
