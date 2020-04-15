CALVERT CITY — William E. “Bill” Futrell, 87, of Calvert City, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked in construction and was a carpenter.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Ricketts of Paducah and Rhonda Locklear of Parkton, North Carolina; a brother, Leamon Futrell of Calvert City; a sister, Amanda Ming of Paducah; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, William Edward Futrell Jr. and Jeffery Ivan Futrell; a daughter, Sherry Jones; and 16 brothers and sisters. His parents were William and Martha Avella (Boyd) Futrell.
In compliance with public safety directives, services will be private.
