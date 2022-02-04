BENTON — William Hurley “Bill” Fleming, 82, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
He was a retired electrical engineer with Air Products in Calvert City. He was also a member of the River of Grace Fellowship Church of Benton.
Surviving are his children, two sons, David Thomas Fleming of Benton and Robert Andrew Fleming of Benton; daughter, Ann Dee Fleming of Benton; grandchildren, Matthew Robert Fleming and Brent Andrew Fleming.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Carol (Liles) Fleming; two brothers; and one sister. His parents were Eugene Thomas “E.T.” and Emma Francis (Carpenter) Fleming.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert Garrard officiating.
Interment will follow the service in the Murray Memorial Gardens chapel in Murray.
No public visitation will be held.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation
Services is in charge
of arrangements.
