William Alan Fields 59, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a disabled Veteran.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Fields of Paducah; a daughter, Susan Grubb of Murray; siblings, Kenny Fields of West Paducah and Steve Fields of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Earl Fields and Barbara Jane Graves.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with a 1 p.m. funeral service. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
