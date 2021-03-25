GILBERTSVILLE — William F. “Bill” Cullen, 88 of Gilbertsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Bill was an electrical design engineer at General Electric in Owensboro, for 18 years. He received three patents for his designs. He was the owner and operator of the Pelican Restaurant of Lake City until the year 2000. Bill was a very active member of the Grand Rivers Chamber of Commerce for over 40 years and held the office of treasurer. He was also a member of KWW where he also held an officer position. Bill enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and working in his yard with his wife of 65 years. He was also an alumnus of Western Kentucky University, and continued to be an enthusiastic supporter of the Hilltoppers. He also loved the St. Louis Cardinals.
He is survived by his wife Ronella (Fowler) Cullen. They have three children, Mike Cullen (Donna) of Calvert City, Laura Cullen of Wichita, Kansas, William G. “Billy” (Jill) Cullen of Olney, Maryland. They have four wonderful grandkids that they enjoy spending time with, Aaron Cullen of Murray, Andrew Cullen of Bowling Green, Gracyi Cullen of Abilene, Texas, Shelby Cullen of Olney, Maryland; His sister, Vernetta Johnson of Tempe, Arizona, also survives.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Verna Cullen; an infant brother; stepmother, Alice Cullen; stepbrother, Freddie Cullen; and stepsister, Mary Anna Caton.
Per his wishes, there will only be a family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Marshall County High School Culinary Arts Club. The donations can be mailed to MCHS Culinary Art Club, c/o Amy Cathey at 416 High School Road, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton is handling arrangements.
