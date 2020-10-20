BENTON — William Elvert Miller was born on November 27, 1930, in a tiny house on the farm of his Grandparents Philo and Josie Town on Salem Chapel Road. The 4th child to Leonard Daniel Miller, Sr. and Lora Dale Town Miller, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charlotte Powell, Jesse Washburn, Leonard Miller, Jr., and Dora Dean Koerner. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Linda, who he also grieved for 34 years. We find comfort in the fact they are together again.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Wynn (Teddy) of Benton, and Tammy Schott (Jimmy) of Louisville. His surviving grandchildren, the lights of his life are Traci Barrett (Chad) Benton, Tana Bagby (Jason) Benton, Zak Smith (Amy) Hazel, Jordan Sawyers (Christie) Memphis, Tiffany Groves (Dalton)Benton, Nicolas Tate Wynn, Benton, Surviving Great-grandchildren are Tycen, Taylen, Taryn, and Tylee Henry, Tristan, Thomas and Taylor Bagby, Tyler, Jacob, and Josie Smith, Madelyn and Cameron Sawyers, Tyler Wynn, Benton, Deliah Groves, Benton, brother, Julian “Doc” Miller, Benton, sister in law Martha Lou Lawrence (Max) and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Living almost 90 years, William well knew in both Marshall County where he grew up and Southern Illinois where he had farms in Golconda and Rosiclare. He worked cutting timber as his family had for decades until 1969 when he decided to open Miller Auto Sales in Benton. He would later help his wife and daughter open a clothing store and would expand into other businesses such as building storage buildings which he continued until his death. He taught his family the value of hard work and an honest word. There are thousands of people who have been fed at his table and given food to take home. Known for making the best summer sausage around, he spent his last years passing the technique to those who wanted to learn. No man could have been more generous in his life. He chose to live simple but loved to spoil his family.
Per his request, there will be no service. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Marcella’s Kitchen as that is a place that feeds the hungry just like William. https://www.marcellaskitchen.com/how-to-donate or Marcella’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025
