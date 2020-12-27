CALVERT CITY — William “Murrel” Ellington, 91, of Calvert City, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Doris (Butler) Ellington of Calvert City; sisters, Joyce Pritchard, of Calvert City, Elizabeth Iva Dean Hoffman, of Springboro, Ohio, Irma Jean Bland, of Murray, and Carol Sue Stahl, of Calvert City; four nieces; three nephews; and several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jullian Ellington and Lillian (Owen) Ellington; one brother and three sisters.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Ryan Heatherly officiating. Interment will be in Provine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Calvert United Methodist Church Food Pantry, PO Box 128, Calvert City, KY 42029.
