HICKMAN — William Edward Powers, 89, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rivercrest Place Assisted Living in Paducah.
He was born October 25, 1931, in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1949 and the University of Kentucky in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in art. After graduation, he worked for a design firm in Paducah for a year before returning to Hickman, where he lived until moving to Paducah in 2008.
Bill was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hickman and served for many years as its senior warden. He attended Grace Episcopal Church after moving to Paducah. He also served on the board of the Fulton County Library District.
He was executive director of the Housing Authority of Hickman from 1978 until his retirement in 2004.
Bill is survived by his sister, Ann Counts (Phil) of Paducah; his brother, Jim Powers (Renee) of Denver; two nephews; three grand nephews and nieces, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Edward Powers and Martha Emily Dodds Powers.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 611 Union St., Hickman.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1108 Walker St., Hickman, KY 42050; or the Hickman Library, 902 Moscow St., Hickman, KY 42050.
