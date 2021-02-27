WICKLIFFE — William Earl Tilford, 88, died at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and spent most of his years farming. William worked for Deena Products and retired from Valley Steel in Cairo, Illinois.
He is survived by his son, Mike Tilford of Bardwell; two brothers, Jimmy Tilford of Wickliffe, and John Myers of Kevil; one sister, Shirley Davis of Lone Oak, three grandchildren, Jacob Tilford of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alisha Jordan of Paducah, Levi Tilford of Wickliffe; several great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Ruth Tilford, and one son, Steven Dale Tilford. His parents were Earl W Tilford and Mallie M Myers.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Blandville with Rev. David Lee officiating.
Interment will follow.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 regulations. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the a minimum of six feet distancing in our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.