KEVIL — William Earl Davis, 81, passed away at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Monday evening, June 14, 2021.
He was born to his parents, Alvah William and Jeanette Long Davis on Dec. 3, 1939.
William was a member of Newton Creek Baptist Church. He was a member of Local Teamsters Union #236. He retired in 2001 after employment at TVA for 15 years. William was an avid coon hunter. He was a horseman and cattleman.
William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Ann Milner Davis; two sons, Earl Wayne Davis (Marsha) of Kevil and Randy J. Davis (Andrea) of Paducah; one brother, Hugh (Tommy) Davis of West Paducah; and a sister, Dorothy Myers (John) of Kevil; four grandchildren, Kaitlyne Metsker (Ben), Tyler Davis (Jerica), Nathan Tracy, and Charley Tracy; and three great-grandchildren, Nora Davis, Whayne Metsker, and Eliza Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvah and Jeanette Davis.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, after 5:30 p.m. and Friday from noon — 1 p.m. funeral time at Newton Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, with the Rev. Jared Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 12800 Ogden Landing Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
