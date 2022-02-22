William E. Murphy, 90, of Paducah, passed away Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a member of Heartland Church in Paducah and proud veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by two daughters, Diana (Joe) Baumgardner, Rebecca (Steve) Johnson; one son, Russell (Kimberly) Murphy; one brother, Harmon Wallace Murphy; five grandchildren, Bradford and Matthew Baumgardner, Amanda Murphy Helmick and Erin Murphy Sauders, Addison and Colby Johnson; and nine great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Quavia Murphy; sister, Patricia Tate; and brother, Elbert Murphy.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, Nate Williams officiating at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family starting at noon. Interment to be at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
