William E. “Bill/Andy” Anderson, 94, Paducah, passed away at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home. Bill was a member of St. John Catholic Church and the St. Johns Knights of Columbus. He was a native of Carlisle County. Bill was retired after 38 years from Union Carbide/Martin Marietta where he worked as an operator. Bill was a proud World War II Veteran having served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bennington. He was a lifelong member of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Felts Anderson, three living daughters, Donna Wood, Fort Collins, Colorado, Patricia (Terry) Steinhouse, Lubbock, Texas, and Kimberly Olive, Chouteau, Oklahoma; two sons, Scott (Gail) Anderson, Murray, and Timothy (Laurinda) Romaine, Claremore, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death were his parents, Marion Elmer Anderson and Mina Lindsay Anderson; one sister, Marion; and daughter, Keresa (Wes) Bradford.
Services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 5:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW 1721 Washington Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.