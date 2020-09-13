William “Tommy” Dill, 62, of Paducah, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He was a drywall finisher and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is his mother, Verna Dill-Mills of Paducah; two daughters, Ashley Dill of McKinney, Texas, and Kayla Prall of Paducah; one son, Justin Dill of Evansville, Indiana; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas Dill; and a brother.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Beck officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.