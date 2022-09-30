William D. Duke, 76, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
William was born in Smithland on Sept. 26, 1945. He enjoyed reading and collecting books and operating heavy equipment. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.
William is survived by one son, Dustin Duke; one son-in-law, BJ Thompson; and his grandson, Toren Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Haralson Duke; his daughter, Destiny Duke; and his parents, Virgill and Lucille Duke.
Visitation will be held on 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will take place on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Ada Valley Cemetery in Ada, Arkansas.
