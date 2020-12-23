LEDBETTER — William “Bill” Cunningham, 70, of Ledbetter died on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Cunningham was retired from Brother’s Bakery, also known as Bunny Bread. He was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Velta Cunningham; four children, Andy Cunningham, LaDonna Ward, Thomas Ward and Gregory Ward; a brother, Jerry Cunningham; a sister, Rose Foley; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Crate and Reba Cunningham; and a son, Tony Cunningham.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Burkhart Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
