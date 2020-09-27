WICKLIFFE — William “Bud” Culp, 82, of Wickliffe, died September 18, 2020 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Bud was a pastor and a member at Barlow General Baptist Church.
Bud is survived by two daughters, Ginger Griggs of Wickliffe, and Tamie Mckinney of Butler, Georgia; two siblings, Jerry Culp and Viola Morrison; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Culp; one son, John Culp; his parents, John and Opal Culp; three siblings; one granddaughter; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Garden of Memories located at 1001 W. Murray Lane in Sikeston, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude in his honor.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.