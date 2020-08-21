William Cownie, 79, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Cownie was president of Four Rivers Mental Health for several years and president of the Home Builders Association of Kentucky. He was a longtime member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ of Paducah.
He is survived by four sons, William Cownie II of Kevil, and Dale Davis, Keith Davis and Ken Davis, all of Paducah; four daughters, Lynne Cownie of Des Moines, Iowa, Sue Ellen Cownie of Calvert City, Beth Loy of Paducah and Dana Foerstner of Florida; a brother, Frank Cownie of Des Moines; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cownie; and a grandson. His parents were Charles T. and Ivadale Cownie.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. today, August 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah with the Rev. Richard Dobbs officiating. There will be no visitation.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
