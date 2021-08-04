BENTON — William “Bill” Lee Collins II, 61, of Benton, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was an electrician with 43 years of service and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 816. He was a member of Briensburg United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Louise (LaRoche) Collins; four sons, William Lee Collins III and Chris Main, both of Benton, Timothy Main of Crosby, Texas, and Jimmy Main of Owensboro; two daughters, Angelica Snipes of La Porte, Texas, and Casi Hedges of Elizabethtown; and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Dessa Main; and a sister. His parents were William Lee Collins Sr. and Thelma (Jaques) Collins.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. Timothy Main will officiate with interment to follow in Maple Spring Cemetery near Fairdealing.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

