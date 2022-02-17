William “Willie” T. Coble, 88, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Miamisburg, Ohio.

He was of the Christian faith.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and later

made his career as a truck driver and worked in lawn service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Coble and Minnie Lee Tomlin Beauregard; five brothers; one sister; and one grandson.

He is survived by four daughters, Mary Lucille Gray, Doris Jean, Charlene, Shirley, Ronika “Nell”; one step-daughter, Joann; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service is scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with Rev. Thaddyeus W. Thompson Sr. officiating.

All attendees are required to wear a mask.

Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

