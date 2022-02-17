William “Willie” T. Coble, 88, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Miamisburg, Ohio.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and later
made his career as a truck driver and worked in lawn service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Coble and Minnie Lee Tomlin Beauregard; five brothers; one sister; and one grandson.
He is survived by four daughters, Mary Lucille Gray, Doris Jean, Charlene, Shirley, Ronika “Nell”; one step-daughter, Joann; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with Rev. Thaddyeus W. Thompson Sr. officiating.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.