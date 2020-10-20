William Charles ‘Bill Bailey’ Yancy, 93, of Paducah, passed away at 2:04 a.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Yancy was the owner and operator of Yancy Paving and a member of Local #181. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and was a devoted family man who loved to fish. He was a United States Navy veteran who served our country in World War II. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and was considered by most to be a staunch Conservative who loved politics and was a huge supporter of President Donald Trump.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Martha Sue Yancy Almon, and husband, Paul of Paducah; two sisters, Jo Eva Yancy and husband, Reggie and Mary Louise Smith, all of Jackson, Tennessee; one brother, Frank Yancy of Paducah; four grandchildren, Amber Minter, Christa Revis, Renee Yarbrough, and Austin Yarbrough; four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lee Anna Burton Yancy; two sons, Bruce Yancy and Eddie Yancy; and one great-grandchild. His parents were William Hendron Yancy and Leota Hurley Yancy.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for Mr. Yancy will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
