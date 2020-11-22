William Charles Ward, 92, of Paducah passed away Thursday November 19, 2020,
at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was retired foreman from Florsheim Shoe Company and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Minnie Sue Prince Ward of Paducah; two sons, William Charles Ward and J., Donald Lee Ward; a daughter, Natalie Sue Ward Barnes; a brother, Clarence Ward; grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) Lynn Barnes Hopper, Gregory (Steven) Joseph Barnes, Timothy Wayne (Danelle) Barnes, Sandy Kay (Johnny) Ward O’Bryan, Michael Paul (Missy) Ward, James Gregory (Pam) Ward, Caroline Marie (Todd) Ward Riggs; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Dewey Ward and Lily Duncan Ward Bray and six brothers and sisters
All services will be private due to COVID- 19 restriction.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
