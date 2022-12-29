Dr. William C. Lavery, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Lavery was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 21, 1934, to the late William and Aletha Lavery. He graduated from Regis University in Denver, Colorado with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and was a member of the Rangers basketball team. He then went on to complete Dental School at Marquette University. He started his dental practice in Madison, Wisconsin, and then moved to Rock Island, Illinois, where he opened up his second dental practice. He ended his dental career in Rantoul, Illinois.

