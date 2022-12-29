Dr. William C. Lavery, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Lavery was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 21, 1934, to the late William and Aletha Lavery. He graduated from Regis University in Denver, Colorado with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and was a member of the Rangers basketball team. He then went on to complete Dental School at Marquette University. He started his dental practice in Madison, Wisconsin, and then moved to Rock Island, Illinois, where he opened up his second dental practice. He ended his dental career in Rantoul, Illinois.
His passions included golf, antiquing, reading, history and politics, watching old classic movies, playing checkers, and crossword puzzles. He was an avid sports enthusiast — a lifelong Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Notre Dame fan. He loved watching the four major golf tournaments and March Madness. He was fervent about his Catholic faith, was his children’s biggest fan, and never ended a conversation with any of his children without saying “I love you.”
Some of his most cherished memories were with his children and grandchildren on Bayles Lake, which included running, walking, playing family baseball games in the backyard, fishing, grilling, and cruising around in the pontoon boat.
Dr. Lavery will be remembered professionally for the quality of his work and the compassion he showed his patients. Personally, he will be remembered as someone who liked to tease, had a big heart, smart and quick wit, but most of all had a fierce love for his children and grandchildren.
Dr. Lavery is survived by four daughters, Kara Johnston (Brian) of Paducah, Kelly Anne Lavery-Maurer of Scottsdale, Arizona, Katy Mitchell of Phoenix, Arizona, and Kasey Rodriguez (Justin) of Scottsdale, Arizona; one son, Bill Lavery (Amy) of Rockford, Illinois; one sister, Maggie Caviezal (Jim) of Broadlands, Virginia; one brother, Mike Lavery (Nancy) of Moline, Illinois; and eight grandchildren, Brian Johnston, Billy Johnston, Johnny Maurer, Makenzie Mitchell, Noelle Lavery, Will Lavery, Mady Rodriguez, and Kylie Rodriguez.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Kate Micklewright.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. funeral mass time on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
To plant a tree in memory of William Lavery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.