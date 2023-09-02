KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — William “Bud” Brickeen went home to the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
A faithful servant of the Lord, he volunteered with Mission of Hope and First Baptist Church Concord. He was a member of the choir and active in his Sunday school class. He enjoyed travel and hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains. He was an engineer in Paducah, Kentucky, and Oak Ridge, Tennessee and a father to two children.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Brickeen; daughter, Cindy with spouse Greg; five grandchildren, Lindsey with spouse Brandon, Ilyssa with spouse Taylor, Darcie with spouse Jonathan, Jantzen, and Xavier; and great grandchildren, Lincoln, Emery, Hawkins, Eleanor, and Miller.
He joins his son David Brickeen and parents, William and Frances Brickeen in death.
Family will receive friends in the Chapel at First Baptist Concord Church on from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. A 2 p.m. funeral service will begin at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly recommends donations to Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN 37950; missionofhope1.wpengine.com.
