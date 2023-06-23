CUNNINGHAM — William Brodie Barriger, 84, of Cunningham, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Bardwell.
Brodie was born on July 9, 1938, near Lowes, on Old Barriger Farm, established in 1846, to George Brodie Barriger and Geneva Pearl Gupton. Brodie married Jane Carol Lucy on May 31, 1958, and had two children, Melanie Carol Carrico of Milburn and Kenneth William Barriger of Cunningham.
Brodie attended Cunningham School and graduated from Cunningham High School in 1957. He was an excellent basketball player for the Cunningham Wildcats, scoring 62 points in one game and making All Purchase First Team in 1956-57 and Second Team in 1955-56. Brodie was a cattle and row crop farmer and worked at Marine Ways and Modine in Paducah. In 1974, Brodie became owner of Southside Auto Parts on Bridge Street in Paducah. He retired in 1996 and moved back to Cunningham in 2000. Brodie was a member of Cunningham Church of Christ, Bethlehem Baptist Church, and Corinth United Methodist Church in Cunningham.
Brodie is survived by his son, Kenneth Barriger (Jennifer) of Cunningham; daughter, Melanie Carrico (Tim) of Milburn; one sister, Mary Lou Wilson (Jay) of Calvert City; step-daughter, Tonya Walter (Charles) of Paducah; six grandchildren, Kara Hockett (Ben) of Missouri, Michael Comer of Wickliffe, Whitney Sutterfield (Danny) of Oklahoma, Kevin Barriger (Kristie) of Cunningham, Brandon Barriger of Cunningham, and Brett Barriger (Sarah) of La Center; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Margaret Jean Barriger; his parents; and one sister, Helen Sue Beardsley.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Chris Cody officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-9959 and the Gideons International, Gideons-Carlisle West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, Kentucky, 42035.
