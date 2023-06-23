CUNNINGHAM — William Brodie Barriger, 84, of Cunningham, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Bardwell.

Brodie was born on July 9, 1938, near Lowes, on Old Barriger Farm, established in 1846, to George Brodie Barriger and Geneva Pearl Gupton. Brodie married Jane Carol Lucy on May 31, 1958, and had two children, Melanie Carol Carrico of Milburn and Kenneth William Barriger of Cunningham.

To send flowers to the family of William Barriger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 24
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, June 24, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jun 23
Visitation
Friday, June 23, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In