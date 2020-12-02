William Bradley “Brad” Reynolds, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Brad served in the U.S. Army and retired from Westvaco Paper Mill in Wickliffe, in 2005, after 34 years of service.
Surviving is his wife, Teri Herrold Reynolds of Paducah; his children, Jill (Matt) Partain of Kevil, Craig Reynolds of Benton; grandchildren, Zach Brown, Adam Reynolds, Clay Reynolds; stepchildren, Whitney (Jeremy) Kirkwood of Clarksville, Tennessee and John Michael Myrick of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and step-grandchildren, Kyndall Kirkwood and Kynzie Kirkwood.
Private graveside services will be held at Metropolis Memorial Garden located at 2428 North Avenue Metropolis, IL 62960 with military rites.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Project Hope Humane Society at PO Box 125 Metropolis, IL 62960 or info@projecthope
humancesociety.org or to McGangsters Cat Fund thru PayPal: themcgangsterfund
@gmail.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.