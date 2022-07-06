William Bradley Allen II, of West Paducah, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He graduated from Ballard Memorial High School and went on to attend Murray State University where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing and Sports Broadcasting. Bradley was an avid UK Wildcats fan, St. Louis Cardinals fan and rarely missed their opening day game every year. He was employed at H.T. Hackney Company for 16 years. Bradley was an avid golfer, enjoyed dancing and loved to go for a boat ride. Family was his whole world, especially his grandchildren. Bradley was a kind soul and would do anything to help somebody else. He was a member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church.
Bradley is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tobie Allen of West Paducah; his father, William Allen of Wickliffe, KY; one son, William Bradley Allen III (Melonie) of Kevil, KY; two daughters, Kelsey Hensley (Ricky) of Ledbetter, KY, and Callie Allen of West Paducah, KY; seven grandchildren, Drake Rounds, Carter Hensley, Mason Hensley, Gunner Allen, McKinley Allen, Hunter Hensley and Russell Allen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Suzanne Allen.
Memorial Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Doug Kineman and Rev. Wes Morehead officiating.
Visitation will be 3 - 5 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
