METROPOLIS, Ill. — William “Billy” Meyer II, 65, of Metropolis, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in La Rochelle, France on Nov. 2, 1957 to Alice and William “Bill” Meyer I.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Joppa Community Senior Center. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023.
Billy was retired after 32 years of truck driving. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Billy is survived by his daughters, Norma “Renee” Meyer and Kimberly (Joseph) Sharp; his grandchildren, Brianna Spears, Jonathan “Taco” Ayala (Jade Warren), Sky “Bug” Keeling, Amya Sharp and Cadence “Termite” Sharp; his siblings, Tim (Tammy) Meyer, Dorothy (Jim) Holt, John Meyer, and Jim (Karen) Meyer; special nephews, Patrick and Hunter Meyer; bonus children, Bryan (Janice) Brown and Jennifer Robertson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; His beloved wife, Suzi Thompson Meyer; granddaughter, Trinity Sharp; and several other family members.
Memorial contributions may be given in Billy’s name to Loftus-McManus Funeral Home, PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960 or www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com/william-meyer to help the family with unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences for the family may be left on the funeral home website.
To plant a tree in memory of William Meyer, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.