BALLARD COUNTY — William “Billy” Gaia, 77, of Ballard County, formerly of Sharon, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
Billy was born in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, on Feb. 20, 1944, to the late Frank William Gaia and Bertie May Curtis Gaia. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, camping and restoring cars. Billy retired from Weakley County Motors in Martin, Tennessee, after 35 years as an autobody repair mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Morse, of Metropolis; two sons, Billy Gaia, of Paducah and Jacob Gaia, of Trezevant, Tennessee; his sister, Gladys Morphew and husband, Jimmie, of Paducah; brother, Benny Gaia and wife, Louise, of Barlow; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline “Polly” Gaia; and twin brother, Robert Joseph “Bobby” Gaia.
A graveside service will be held at Barlow Cemetery at a later date.
