William “Bill” Sharp, 80, of Paducah, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home. Bill was born the son of the late James and Evelyn Sharp. He was of the Baptist faith and a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1960-1963. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 449, a Kentucky Colonel, and an amateur radio “Ham” operator. He also loved going to the beach.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Horn Cemetery in Marshall County. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janice Sharp of Paducah; three sons, Gerald Sharp (Judy Springfield) of Dixon, Thomas Sharp of Paducah, and Michael Sharp (Angie) of Benton; one daughter, Kay Dobbins (Andrew) of Paducah; one brother, Dennis Sharp of Paducah; one sister, Linda Kemper (Gordon) of Alabama; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Loretta Goodall; and one grandchild, Magean McCoy.
