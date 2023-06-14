William “Bill” Sharp, 80, of Paducah, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home. Bill was born the son of the late James and Evelyn Sharp. He was of the Baptist faith and a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1960-1963. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 449, a Kentucky Colonel, and an amateur radio “Ham” operator. He also loved going to the beach.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Horn Cemetery in Marshall County. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of William Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In