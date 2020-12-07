William “Bill” Raymond Dannenmueller, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Bill was born on January 30, 1930, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to the late George and Marie Dannenmueller. Bill graduated St. Mary’s High School in Cape Girardeau in 1947, where he played basketball and served as class president. Bill then went on to attend Southeast Missouri State University.
Bill joined the United States Navy Reserve in 1949, where he was stationed on a ship under Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, Jr. Even though Bill was not an avid swimmer, he was proud to serve his country and received an honorable discharge. After his time in the Navy, Bill moved to St. Louis where he was employed as a salesman for Armour and Company for seven years.
During his time in St. Louis, Bill was set-up on a blind date with a dashing young nursing student, Carlene Bevill. Despite a rough first date, the pair were later married at St. Patrick Church in Cairo, Illinois, on August 25, 1956. The newlyweds then moved to Paducah, where they set down roots and had three children. Over the years, Bill has become a beloved member of the community.
For the 30 years leading up to his retirement in 1997, Bill worked at Payless Drugs (Cut Rate) as a buyer and warehouse manager. After his retirement, Bill assisted his son as the “public relations” and “new business” manager of Dannenmueller Blinds, Shutters and Closets.
Bill’s Catholic faith was a defining pillar of his life. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister, lector, usher and was a member of the board of trustees. Bill attended mass and adoration several days a week. Mr. Dannenmueller was awarded the Diocese of Owensboro Sophia Award for Outstanding Senior Citizen in 2009 with Carlene. Additionally, he was a Knights of Columbus member.
Bill made a yearly pilgrimage to the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Kentucky, where he spent several days in silence, to his family’s dismay, reflecting and honoring God. Upon his request, Bill will be buried in a casket hand-made by the Trappist monks.
Bill and Carlene’s three children attended St. Mary School System, where he was a member of the board. Throughout his children’s and grandchildren’s school years, it was very common to see Mr. D on the sidelines cheering on the Vikings.
Bill had many loves besides his wife, family and the Catholic church. One of which was golf. He was an enthusiastic member of Rolling Hills Country Club, where he also sat on the board of directors for many years. He was a founding member of the Paducah Golf Geezers Association, and was known for “shooting his age” on several occasions.
His other interests included Louisville basketball, his German heritage and bread (which had to be served at every meal). Bill was known to always ask for a senior citizen discount and had a love of traveling.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carlene Dannenmueller and his three children; Suzanne Dunn (Robby) of Plano, Texas; Steve Dannenmueller and Sharon Scheer of Paducah. “Papa” was proud and devoted to his six grandchildren; Sarah Ferguson (Robert), Brittany Al Ahmar (Roy), Ryan Dunn, Jessica Cowley (David), Carly Hollensbe (Leland) and Zoe Dannenmueller. Additionally, Papa loved his four great-grandchildren Maguire, Vivian, Maroun and Caleb, as well as the countless other lives he touched. We love you, Papa; two sisters, Anna Mae Evans (Gary and Georgia Howe all of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Greaser Dannenmueller.
A private family funeral mass will be held at the Works of Mercy Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003 or to, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within the church at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
