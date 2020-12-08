William “Bill” Raymond Dannenmueller, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Bill was born on January 30, 1930, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late George and Marie Dannenmueller. Bill graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cape Girardeau in 1947 where he played basketball and served as Class President. Bill then went on to attend Southeast Missouri State University.
Bill joined the United States Navy Reserve in 1949, and was sworn in by Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, Jr. Even though Bill was not an avid swimmer, he was proud to serve his country and received an honorable discharge. After his time in the Navy, Bill was employed as a salesman for Armour and Company for seven years.
Bill was set-up on a blind date with a dashing young nursing student, Carlene Bevill. Despite a rough first date, the pair were later married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cairo, Illinois, on August 25, 1956. The newlyweds then moved to Paducah, where they set down roots and had three children. Over the years, Bill had become a beloved member of the community.
For the 30 years leading up to his retirement in 1997, Bill worked at Payless Drugs (CutRate) as a buyer and warehouse manager. After his retirement, Bill assisted his son as the “public relations” and “new business” manager of Dannenmueller Blinds, Shutters, and Closets.
Bill’s Catholic faith was a defining pillar of his life. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where he served as a eucharistic minister, lector, sacristan, usher, and assisted counting the weekly collection. He was a member of the board of trustees. Bill attended mass and adoration several days a week. Mr. Dannenmueller was awarded the Diocese of Owensboro Sophia Award for Outstanding Senior Citizen in 2009 with Carlene. Additionally, he was a Knights of Columbus member.
Bill made a yearly pilgrimage to the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Kentucky, where he spent several days in silence, to his family’s dismay, reflecting and honoring God. Upon his request, Bill will be buried in a casket hand-made by the Trappist monks.
Bill and Carlene’s three children attended St. Mary School System, where he was a member of the Board. Throughout his children and grandchildren’s school years, it was very common to see Mr. D on the sidelines cheering on the Vikings and re-staining his donated picnic table annually located at the baseball field.
Bill had many loves besides his wife, family, and the Catholic Church. One of which was golf. He was an enthusiastic member of Rolling Hills Country Club, where he also sat on the Board of Directors for many years. He was a founding member of the Paducah Golf Geezers Association and was known for “shooting his age” on several occasions.
His other interests included Louisville basketball, his German heritage, and bread (which had to be served at every meal). Bill was known to always ask for a senior citizen discount and had a love of traveling.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carlene Dannenmueller, and his three children; Suzanne Dunn (Robby) of Plano, Texas; Steve Dannenmueller and Sharon Scheer of Paducah. “Papa” was proud and devoted to his six grandchildren; Sarah Ferguson (Robert), Brittany Al Ahmar (Roy), Ryan Dunn, Jessica Cowley (David), Carly Hollensbe (Leland), and Zoe Dannenmueller. Additionally, Papa loved his four great-grandchildren Maguire, Vivian, Maroun, and Caleb; two sisters, Anna Mae Evans (Gary) and Georgia Howe all of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; several nieces and nephews, as well as the countless other lives he touched.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private family mass will be held at the Works of Mercy Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001 and St. Mary Catholic School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
We love you, Papa.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within the church at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.