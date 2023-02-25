Bill Ford, 85, of Paducah, was born in Memphis, Tennessee, May 7, 1937 and passed from this life on Tuesday February 21, 2023.

With Memphis, Tennessee, as home base, Bill spent his childhood in a variety of small towns, traveling with his mother and father while they established and managed hotels and businesses in the south. After spending many school years in Columbus, Mississippi, Bill’s family moved back to Memphis where he graduated from East High School. He enrolled at Memphis State University and eventually opened his own retail store in Birmingham, Alabama.

Service information

Feb 28
Memorial Service
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
10:00AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
