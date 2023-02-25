Bill Ford, 85, of Paducah, was born in Memphis, Tennessee, May 7, 1937 and passed from this life on Tuesday February 21, 2023.
With Memphis, Tennessee, as home base, Bill spent his childhood in a variety of small towns, traveling with his mother and father while they established and managed hotels and businesses in the south. After spending many school years in Columbus, Mississippi, Bill’s family moved back to Memphis where he graduated from East High School. He enrolled at Memphis State University and eventually opened his own retail store in Birmingham, Alabama.
Bill would say he loved everyplace he ever lived, but none was as beloved as Paducah where he moved after having visited on many occasions.
A certified CIDA Interior Designer, Bill’s understanding of Architecture and Fine Arts, detailed pen and ink drawings, watercolors, professional calligraphy, and ability to work with clients from every economic and social group, brought his skills to the attention of the public and collectors.
He worked for many prominent organizations and notable personalities. He designed logos for headline businesses and companies, including two Broadway musicals, was friends with author Tennessee Williams, and songwriter Stephen Sondheim. He worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sally Fields, and Jeff Bridges. He assisted with the details of a New York City apartment designed for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and recently hand painted an apron for Sarah Jessica Parker. He painted art honoring the survivors of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting, donating it to each of those present inside the church that awful night.
Bill valued people. He was a student of the world who loved reading, travel, opera, theatre and the cinema. He was a consummate volunteer, donating his works and his time. He gave art lessons and taught calligraphy skills, often for free.
Whether he was in Paducah or on another continent, Bill was an ambassador for graciousness and for his chosen home of Paducah. He carried a professional calligraphy pen and left beautifully written notes of thanks on his receipts. They were always signed with his tag line and the title of his 2015 book “From Paducah With Love.”
Of all his interests, Bill was most enthusiastic about Paducah. He dedicated the last decade of his life to working tirelessly as a promoter and philanthropist for his Paducah. Known for usually sporting a bow tie, in 2017 Bill turned his fashion preference into an opportunity to raise funds for Paducah area charities. He founded “Beaux Tie” and requested his many friends use his May 7th birthday each year, to be a “beaux” and donate to a charity. May 7th was declared Beaux Tie day by Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. It has continued annually and was recognized in 2021 by Kentucky Governor Beshear.
Organizations which count Bill Ford as a benefactor are not limited to, but include: The Paducah Symphony Orchestra, The Carson Performing Arts, NAACP, Yeiser Art Center, Market House Theatre, Merryman House, Child Watch, Beyond Uganda, West Kentucky Community and Technical College School of Art and Design and nearly every elementary and high school in the Paducah area. His support and care will be sadly missed.
Bill is survived by a countless number of friends, but asked that his very special friends be mentioned, John and Loree Eckstein, and their children, Alix Perry, Drew, Justin, Jake and Grant Eckstein.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Louise Ellen (Hill) Ford and Henry Wesley Ford.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
A celebration of Bill’s life, will be held in the Parish Hall following the funeral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to: St Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001; The Paducah Symphony Orchestra, 222 Kentucky Ave. Paducah, KY 42003; The Carson Performing Arts Center, 100 Kentucky Ave. Paducah, KY 42003.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
