William “Bill” Perry Arnold, 69, of Paducah, passed away June 4, 2023. Bill was a long time member of Broadway United Methodist Church, and enjoyed listening to the pipe organ being played. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School as well as Murray State University.

Bill was a gentle person. loved talking to people and especially about Paducah history. Bill was an active member of the Lone Oak Lions Club where he served as Lion tamer, and was Chairman of the road block for the Lions Club Telethon for many years. Bill was a retiree of Kentucky Public Employees and retired from Lone Oak High School.

Service information

Jun 22
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, June 22, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
