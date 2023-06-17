William “Bill” Perry Arnold, 69, of Paducah, passed away June 4, 2023. Bill was a long time member of Broadway United Methodist Church, and enjoyed listening to the pipe organ being played. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School as well as Murray State University.
Bill was a gentle person. loved talking to people and especially about Paducah history. Bill was an active member of the Lone Oak Lions Club where he served as Lion tamer, and was Chairman of the road block for the Lions Club Telethon for many years. Bill was a retiree of Kentucky Public Employees and retired from Lone Oak High School.
Survivors include one sister, Anne May and husband, Bill of Louisville; one brother, David Colbert Arnold and wife, Evelyn of Asburn, Virginia; three nieces, Megan, Juliette and Amanda.
Preceding in death was his parents, Perry Watson Arnold and Aline Colbert Arnold.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Broadway United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 701 Broadway, Paducah, Kentucky, 42003; Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah KY 42003; or to Lone Oak Lions Club, 4520 Wellingborough, Paducah, KY 42003.
To send flowers to the family of William "Bill" Arnold, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.