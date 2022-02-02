METROPOLIS, Ill. — William “Bill” Parrish, 88 of Metropolis, formerly of Murray, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Justin Wolfe officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Bill was a retired commercial fisherman and owner/operator of Fort Massac Fish Market with his wife Mary for 40 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict and a member of the American Legion Post 306. Bill loved the outdoors and could be found almost every morning at Rube’s.
Bill is survived by daughter, Lisa Parrish; son, Kenny Parrish; daughter, Tammy Faughn; grandchildren, Caitlyn Parrish, Macey Parrish, and Cody Parrish; sister, Kathryn Bynum; brother, Danny Parrish; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loman and Marie (Smith) Parrish and wife of 59 years, Mary Parrish.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Bill’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.