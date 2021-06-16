William (Bill) Nickolas Swiderski of Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Bill was surrounded by his children at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Bill was born Aug. 13, 1934, in South Chicago, Illinois, into the family Pop Bottling business, Bubbling Over Beverages. While working on the bottling equipment and delivery trucks he found a love of tools and mechanical things. Upon graduation from Chicago Vocational School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked as a SEABEE Construction Mechanic during the Korean Conflict. After his move to Paducah, in 1969, his prior experience prepared him for working in hospitals and hotels where he became a member of the Board of Power Engineers where he mentored, tested, and licensed others.
The Catholic Church was very important to him. He was an altar boy as a child and in later life became a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He enjoyed helping with fundraisers such as the fish fries. He was doubly honored as a Kentucky Colonel as well as a Duke of Paducah. Bill also had a love for real estate and enjoyed finding distressed properties and renovating them.
Bill is survived by his sister, Nadine Mack. His sons William (Michaele) Swiderski, Sr. of Old Fort, Tennessee, Steve (Leslie) Swiderski of Madison, Alabama, and daughter, Kathryn (Greg) Martin of Paducah. His grandchildren are Ashley Gentry of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, William Swiderski, Jr. of Lexington, South Carolina, Joseph Swiderski of Lawton, Oklahoma, April Moody of Ferguson, Missouri, Christopher Swiderski of Newnan, Georgia, Cory York of Paducah, and Dawson Clark of Paducah. Bill also has 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Boleslaw N. Swiderski and Lottie (Niedzwiecki) Swiderski; sisters, Denise Duck and Claudia Collignon; and brother, Adrian Swiderski.
He will be missed by all who knew him and appreciated him for his mechanical wizardry, problem-solving abilities, and resourcefulness.
His family is very grateful for the professionalism and kindness of the staff at Vanderbilt Medical Center who attended to him.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St John’s Catholic Church with Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St John’s Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to the Knights of Columbus Council #10962, 6725 Hwy 45 South, Paducah, KY 42001.
