CALVERT CITY — Bill Metcalf, 82, of Calvert City, went home to Jesus on Sept. 5, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carole Metcalf, his son, Kevin Metcalf of Calvert City, and daughter Michelle Childress (Lorne) of Paducah; his sister, Bonnie King; and brother, Ronnie Metcalf, both of Metropolis, Illinois, his grandchildren, Brandy Roberts, Justin Metcalf, Martin Brugger, Sarah Bryant, Tyler Metcalf, and Dora Metcalf, as well as several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Zenoba Metcalf; and his son, Steven Metcalf.
Bill was born in Metropolis, Illinois, and met Carole there in 1957. They were married in 1960 by Bill’s father at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and moved to Paducah in 1975 with their three children. Bill worked in the steel industry for more than 50 years. While he was an accomplished businessman, furniture builder, woodworker, and musician, he found the most joy in spending time with family, sharing his faith in Christ, and serving others. He was a deacon at Rosebower Baptist Church and served in many roles there through the years. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, and Poppaw, faithful friend and ever-ready servant. If asked what made a good life he would say “Love God. Love others.” Bill’s life reflected those easy to say but hard to accomplish words. He will be greatly missed but his family rejoices that he is healed and in the presence of God.
Memorial services are to be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to The Gideons International Paducah South Camp, PO Box 3232, Paducah, KY 42002-3232.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
