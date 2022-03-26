MAYFIELD — William “Bill” McCallon, 83, of Mayfield, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member, deacon, Sunday School teacher, song leader and treasurer at Northside Church of Christ, member of a Barber Shop Quartet, a well loved school bus driver for Mayfield Independent School System and a retired employee of General Tire.
Mr. McCallon is survived by his wife, Patsye McCallon; one son, Jeff (Heather) McCallon of Paducah; one daughter, Shari McCallon of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Sarah McCallon Watkins, Jacob McCallon, Alex McCallon, Gabriel York and Elijah McCallon; two great grandchildren, Piper Watkins and Parker Watkins; two nieces, Amanda Wagoner (Chad) Wooley and Melissa Sullivan; one great nephew, Nathan Fulton; and one great niece, Lilly Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Waggoner and his parents, Herman Buel and Fairra Edwards McCallon.
Funeral services for Mr. William “Bill” McCallon will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Northside Church of Christ. Chris Kemp will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob McCallon, Alex McCallon, Elijah McCallon, Nathan Fulton, Gabriel York, Marvin Brandon and Chad Wooley. The Elders of Northside Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield and noon — 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Northside Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Northside Church of Christ, 711 Housman St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
