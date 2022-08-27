William “Bill” Marcum, 89, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bill was born in Lothair, on Wednesday, Sept., 21, 1932, to Virgil and Hester Marcum. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1956 and served his country in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He was the owner operator of Marcum Engineering, and a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Engineers. Because of his experience and training, he was able to serve his community as well as the state of Kentucky in areas of education, leadership and innovation. He was the oldest living member of the Paducah Lion’s Club. Bill and his wife Geraldine enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the world. At the age of 79, They drove their motor home 17,000 miles from Kentucky to the tip of South America.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.