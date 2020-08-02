METROPOLIS, Ill. — William “Bill” Jacobs, 89, of Metropolis, Illinois passed away at 8:32 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, for family and close friends at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Tate officiating.
William was a businessman in Metropolis for many years, a union millwright, and carpenter. He was a devoted husband and father, an avid Cubs fan, and a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He served his country in the Marines during the Korean War.
William is survived by his son, Michael Jacobs and wife Kelly; daughter, Tammy Vanechten and husband Frank; daughter-in-law, Rita Jacobs; four grandchildren, Brandon Vanechten, Michael Jacobs Jr., Matthew Jacobs, Drew Jacobs, and Emily West; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Paul and Emma (Heick) Jacobs; wife, Mary Rose Jacobs; son, Kenneth “K.C.” Jacobs; granddaughter, Connie Jacobs
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
