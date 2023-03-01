Bill Hite, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 4:38 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. Bill was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Mayfield, to the late Joseph Edward LaRue Hite and Geneva Blincoe Hite. Bill was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a 1962 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He was a veteran of of the U.S. Army. Bill graduated from Murray State University and was named “Senior Man” of the year and the outstanding Senior in College of Business in 1966.
Bill worked in the financial world both in Banking and Credit Unions. He was manager of C-Plant Credit Union. Bill enjoyed attending Market House Theatre and Carson Center presentations. Bill supported and attended the Paducah Chiefs baseball games in the summers. Bill loved being involved in the life of his grandchildren and great- grandchildren and attending their activities. Every morning since retirement, Bill and Paula would meet their friends for breakfast then would go to the river to read their daily devotions and then stop by the library to read the newspapers.
