TILINE — William “Bill” Hawkins, 83, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, in Tiline. William was a retired firefighter for the Indianapolis Fire Department. Earlier in his life, he served his nation in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army.
William is survived by his wife Betty Hawkins; his children, Jim (Tammie) Hawkins, and Lora (Richard) Riley; his grandchild, Katelyn (Tyler) Crane; and his great-grandchildren, Eli and Easton Crane.
William is preceded in death by his father, James Hubert Hawkins and mother Sadie Hawkins; his sister, Margaret Ann Harris and a grandson, Samuel Riley.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Ferguson Cemetery Fund, C/O C Plant Credit Union, P O Box 250, Smithland. Ky 42081
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
