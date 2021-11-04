William “Bill” Harold Ross, 83, of Paducah, passed away at his home on Nov. 2, 2021. He was born on Dec. 13, 1937, to the late J.D. and Ethel Ross in Paducah.
After graduating from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1957, he went on to work for GAF, now Ashland Chemical in Calvert City, for 43 years. Bill truly loved his job and the years spent there making many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed spending time fishing, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, making friends at the dog park, and eating breakfast at Little Castle every morning.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Glynda Ross; his three children, Julie (Billy) Schroeder, Mark (Cari) Ross, and Eric (Ruthann) Ross; his stepsons, Michael (Melissa) Bowland and Brian (Kelli) Bowland; his step-daughter, Cory (Aaron) Sharrard; his brother-in-law, Dr. John Colby; his sister-in-law, Jenny (Bobby) Jones; his nephews, John C. Colby, David Colby, Brett Jones, and Nick Jones. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, Whitney (Brandon) Ladd, Courtney (James) Mitchell, Bill (Tori) Schroeder, Caroline Ross, Collin Ross, Julianne Ross, Aaron (Sam) Bowland, Ashley Bowland, Ethan Bowland, Bailey Bowland, Adelle Bowland, Ruby Sharrard, and Corinne Sharrard; and his six great-grandchildren: Kaylee Jones, Maxson Mitchell, Maybrie Mitchell, Manning Mitchell, Brooks Schroeder, and Caroline Bowland.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Ethel Ross; his brother, David Ross; and his sister, Sue Colby.
Funeral services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m — 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or to Safe Haven Pets for Adoption, P.O. Box 401, Princeton, KY 42445.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.