William “Bill” H. Orr, 83, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Bill was retired from TVA as an operator and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a devoted Christian and a man of his faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching birds, playing cards, and watching UK.
Surviving are his children, William H. (Pamela) Orr II of Paducah, Barry (Ruth) Orr of Merritt Island, Florida, Kelly Orr Noland of Titusville, Florida; nine grandchildren, Madison Orr, Paul Noland, Stacy Noland, Julie Kinnebrew, Billy Gray, Bobby Sorrell, Brett Defreitas, Chrystal Mills, Mandy Rogers; and several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lee Orr; his parents, Eulis and Lila Orr; two children, Shelia Cole Defreitas and Vickie Cole Rogers; and four siblings, Shirley June Houseman, Charlotte Orr, Harry Edward Orr, and Eulis Wesley Orr Jr.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 18, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Ron Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
