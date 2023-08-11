Dr. William H. Culbertson M.D., 72, was called home on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to William H. and Imogene Culbertson.

Dr. Culbertson was a respected pulmonologist and critical care specialist. Peers, patients, family and friends have described him as humble and compassionate — a servant to his community and church. Dr. C. (as many referred to him) was raised in Ashland, where he excelled in academics and football. He was selected as an All State Player his senior year at Paul Blazer High School, and attended North Carolina State University on a football scholarship. He moved to Louisville, where he completed medical school, and later to Birmingham, Alabama, to complete his residency and fellowship as a pulmonologist.

