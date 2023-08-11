Dr. William H. Culbertson M.D., 72, was called home on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to William H. and Imogene Culbertson.
Dr. Culbertson was a respected pulmonologist and critical care specialist. Peers, patients, family and friends have described him as humble and compassionate — a servant to his community and church. Dr. C. (as many referred to him) was raised in Ashland, where he excelled in academics and football. He was selected as an All State Player his senior year at Paul Blazer High School, and attended North Carolina State University on a football scholarship. He moved to Louisville, where he completed medical school, and later to Birmingham, Alabama, to complete his residency and fellowship as a pulmonologist.
Dr. Culbertson established the Respiratory Disease Clinic in Paducah, and was in private practice for four decades with the help and support of wonderful office staff. In retirement, Dr. Culbertson enjoyed spending time with family, and especially his four grandchildren. He loved traveling and the outdoors, where he hiked and occasionally fly fished. He once stated: “I spend more time trying to tie the flies on the line, than I do fishing.”
Dr. Culbertson is awaiting the arrival of his family in paradise; his wife of over 30 years, Lona Guntharp Culbertson; his three sons, Ben (Kelly) Culbertson, Nick (Rebecca) Culbertson and Luke Culbertson; grandchildren, Sam, Abby, Daniel and Hannah; his siblings, Elizabeth (Roger) Wilson, David (Jenny) Culbertson, Bob (Cathy) Culbertson; and several nieces and nephews.
Dr. Culbertson was preceded in death by his parents, William Hunter Culbertson, Sr. and Imogene Chandler Culbertson.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
In memory of Dr. Culbertson, please make a donation to a charity close to your heart or plant a tree, so future generations can enjoy the outdoors.
To plant a tree in memory of William Culbertson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.