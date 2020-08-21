William “Bill” Freels, age 87 of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky. William was born in Symsonia, KY on July 15, 1933, to the late Elmer and Verda Freels. William was a member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church.
William is the former owner of Freels Wholesale and I-24 Self Storage. He was a former President of the Jackson Purchase Audubon Society and member of the Kentucky Bluebird Society. He designed a “four seasons” bluebird box that is engineered for nestings through the year and installed boxes and cameras in 14 area schools including Heath Elementary and Fort Campbell elementary schools. The bluebird boxes were monitored and livestreamed through the Internet in association with Cornell University’s NestWatch project, a nationwide nest-monitoring program to improve the understanding of birds and wildlife through research, education, and citizen science. See featured article in the Paducah Sun, page 33, on Saturday, February 28, 2004.
William’s legacy includes thousands of trees planted in Kentucky wildlife management areas as a member of Kentucky Nutgrowers Association. There are 10 acres of trees in the Ballard County Wildlife Management Area, six acres of pecans and an acre-and-a-half of miscellaneous fruit trees, mostly persimmons and pear trees, in West Kentucky Wildlife Management Area in McCracken County. He will continue this legacy through the Living Memorial Program which will plant a tree seedling in a national forest in corporation with the U.S. Forest Service. See featured article in the Paducah Sun “SunAge” specialty publication, page 4, issued October 2002.
William is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Batten Freels, of Paducah; daughter, Anne Garmon, and son in law, Jeff Garmon, both of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Mary Catherine Garmon, Michael Garmon, and Rachel Garmon Broughten; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Verda Freels; and two sisters, Ruth Carlisle and Yvonne Jarvis.
A funeral service for William will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, with Reverend Sam Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old US HWY 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and the minimum of 6 feet of distancing within Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com. During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a white balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com or call 270-442-5100 to send a hug by 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020.
