William “Bill” Elton Taylor, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1938, in Fayette, Alabama to the Late Charles Bradley Taylor and Lena Mae Abbott Taylor. Bill worked as an electrician for the railroad, was a carpenter and retired as supervisor for the Easter Seals Adult Services. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Kiwanis Club. Bill enjoyed gardening and raised the best tasting tomatoes that you have ever eaten. He always taught everyone to check their oil every Sunday and that you could never spoil a child only love them really well. Bill will be remembered as a honest, kind, hardworking, and put his family above everything else in his life. Everyone that met him loved him and no one ever said a bad word about him. Bill loved his children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his three daughters, Gwen Taylor Dean and husband, Dave of Paducah, Rhonda Taylor of Paducah, and Angela Norris and husband, Stan of Paducah; three grandchildren, Holly Jennings of Nashville, Tennessee, Brandon Norris and wife, Emily of Paducah, and Jake Norris of Paducah; two great grandchildren, Will Norris of Paducah, and Silas Jennings of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Bea Hobbs Shoulta of Paducah, and Linda Vinson of Paducah; two brothers, J.B. Taylor of Murray, and Bonnie Taylor of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a loving and devoted husband for 50 years to his wife who preceded him in death in 2010, Joann Hobbs Taylor; brothers, Everett Taylor and C.B. Taylor.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery.
Private family visitation will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr FuneraL Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
