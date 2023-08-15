CHARLESTON, S.C. — William “Bill” Edward Walker, 82, of Kuttawa, died Aug. 7, 2023.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a former Eagle Scout leader, compassionate service mentor, and avid hunter. Survivors include his four children; Carol Ann Hibbert (Larry Hibbert) of Rexburg, Idaho, Todd Walker (Laurie Walker) of Corvallis, Oregon, Sandra Walker Lohr (Richard Lohr) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Travis Walker (Carol Withrow) of Tiline, Kentucky. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; Dionna Jones, Scott Walker, Michelle Walker, Camille Strahl, Daniel Halliman, Audrey Brideweser, Daesha Capeless; seven great-grandchildren; William Jones, Katy Walker, Camilla Jones, Daniel Walker, Evelyn Walker, Marie Strahl, and Aurora Walker.
