BARDWELL — William “Bill” E. Terry, 81, of Bardwell, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Countryside Health in Bardwell.
Bill was born in Bardwell on November 27, 1939, to the late William Monroe and Asaleen Denton Terry. He was of the Baptist faith. Bill was an officer in the United States Army and reached the rank of captain during his service. He spent the rest of his career as an engineer and worked at McDonnell Douglas, Slagel Inc., and Emerson Electric.
Bill is survived by his two sons, David Terry (Sue) and Ricky Terry (Dawn), both of St. Louis, Missouri; three sisters, Sue Sanderson (Weldon) of Lowes, Virginia Floyd (Wayne) of Bardwell, and Linda Meshew (Tom) of Paducah; two brothers, John Terry (Marilynn) of Aurora and Mike Terry (Annetta) of Bardwell; four grandchildren, Renee, Kara, Brad, and Brian Terry; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Ann Edging Terry; one sister, Pearl Shearer; and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Old Bardwell Cemetery with Wayne Floyd officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
