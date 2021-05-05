BROOKPORT — William “Bill” E. Hunt, 93, of Brookport, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Waldo Baptist Church with Revs. Jack Russell and Trad York officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery with military rites.
Bill was a Navy veteran who served in the Korean War, retired as an electrician from TVA, and was a member of Waldo Baptist Church. He was a diehard Alabama football fan and a devout Christian man who loved his family.
William is survived by five daughters, Rhoda Jacobs of Brookport, Carla Kirksey and husband Matthew of Brookport, Stephanie Merrill and husband Richard of Metropolis, Melanie Munro of Frazier, Oregon, Debra Nowlin of Frazier, Oregon; one son, Richard Davis and wife Michelle of Bardstown, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Jones and wife Valerie, Jason Emerson and wife Cassie, Tara Welch, John Emerson and wife Sarah, J.D. Flanary and wife Becky, Christian Flanary, Kristina Bailey and husband Byron and Jonathan Dye and wife Kristin, Taylor Parr and husband Tyler, and Triniti Faughn and husband Kendall; 29 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Solan and Beullah Hunt; wife of 35 years, Mary “Jeannie” Hunt; one daughter, Rhonda Mask; three sons-in-law, Terry Jacobs, Duncan Munro, and Frank Nowlin; one grandson, Donald Ray Summers.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in William’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-
Pallbearers: Matthew Jones, Richard Davis, Jason Emerson, John Emerson, J.D. Flanary, Richard Merrill, Jonathan Dye, Christian Flanary.
Honorary Pallbearers: Zach Jones, Nathan Emerson.
