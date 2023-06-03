KEVIL — William “Bill” Carl Henson, 73, of Kevil, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Henson graduated from Mt. Zion High School in Mt. Zion, Illinois. He married Peggy Ford Henson on Jan. 26, 1973. He worked at A.E. Staley Company for 27 and half years, Northwest Christian School and Campus, and Union Iron.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Henson; two daughters, Keri Ann (Darren) Rhodes and Rhonda Renee (Chad) Crain; seven grandchildren, Ashley Rhodes, Tiffany (Wes) Walters, Levi (Audrey) Rhodes, Logan Rhodes, Lincoln Rhodes, Coleton Crain and Braiden Crain; great grandchildren, Laekyn Jones, Ademya Walters, Wesley Walters, Scarlett Rhodes; one sister, Sally Pease; and three nephews, Richard and Tim Pease and Ronnie Tapscott; one niece, LeeAnn Tapscott; brothers-in-law/sisters-in-laws, Doug and Penny Dukeman. Rebecca and Paul Sunderland, Richard and Frances Basil; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Brozio Henson; brother and wife, David and Sandy Tapscott; sister-in-law, Bonnie, and Mike Parker, and Curt Chatham; uncle, Troy, and Jean Henson; uncle Lloyd and Jo Henson; brother-in-law, Donald Pease; granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Rhodes; special friends, Roy, and Jeanett McKown; Mother in law, Nina Ford; beloved pets; Smooch, Lady, June Bug, Abby, Rocket, Olivia.
Memorial Service is planned at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
